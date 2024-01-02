SCV Law Enforcement: 12 DUI arrests over holiday weekend 

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The holiday weekend saw quite a few instances of driving under the influence, as the Califonia Highway Patrol made nine local DUI arrests during its New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area.  

There were eight instances of DUI misdemeanor arrests, as well as one DUI felony arrest, according to Greengard.  

The felony arrest occurred early Monday morning due to a traffic collision at approximately 1 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 at Weldon Canyon Road. 

Corrieon Franklin, a 26-year-old Van Nuys man, was driving a “four-door Honda sedan with one passenger. Franklin drifted to the left and collided with the concrete wall,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal. 

The No. 1 lane was closed for 45 minutes during the investigation and Franklin was arrested due to the injuries his passenger sustained, according to Greengard. 

There were three more reported instances of DUI arrests by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

All three took place on Saturday, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS