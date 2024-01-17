SCV Sheriff’s Station: No serious injuries in collision near Canyon High  

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official said there were no major injuries reported after a vehicle struck a student near Canyon High School at around 8:48 a.m. Wednesday.

A high school student was hit by a car, but was not seriously hurt in the collision, according to Sgt. Sherry Clark of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Clark added the school resource deputy assigned to Canyon High was still there handling the report of the incident as of about 9:45 a.m.

A Fire Department dispatcher confirmed that medical personnel arrived at the 19300 block of Nadal Street, and one person was taken to the hospital at 8:55 a.m.

There was no information to indicate if there was any medical treatment given at the scene or the status of the patient, according to officials.