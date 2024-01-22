Shooting Investigation  

Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that took place early Monday morning in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies responded to a “gunshots heard” call at 12:21 a.m. on the 27000 block of Dovehouse Street, wrote Deputy Kabrina Borbon, public information officer for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal.

An informant mentioned they heard multiple gunshots and a woman screaming, according to a report from the scene.

According to observations from the scene, deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station arrived on the scene and found a tan sedan that had been struck by gunshots.

“Deputies canvassed the area and could not locate the victim or the suspect,” Borbon wrote in the email.

No injuries were reported, she added.

Oscar Sol contributed to this story.