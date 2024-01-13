Sinkhole reported on The Old Road 

A sinkhole was reported at 3:25 p.m. Friday near The Old Road and Valencia Marketplace, according to Officer Delos Reyes of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Center.

“There was a broken water main and the water company in charge of the section will be establishing their own closure to get working on that broken water main,” Delos Reyes said.

Initially, the L.A. County Public Works Department was informed, according to Delos Reyes. CHP did not have any units on the scene for traffic control.

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency could not immediately confirm if the agency’s crews had been sent to the scene Friday afternoon.

This is a breaking story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.