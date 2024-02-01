Source: Reported kidnapping at West Ranch turns out to be hoax 

A report of a kidnapping near West Ranch High School on Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a hoax, according to a source within the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The initial call of a kidnapping at the school came in at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to L.A. County emergency radio dispatch traffic.

The Hart district source said there was a law enforcement response but that the incident was falsely reported.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to West Ranch High School after a report of an attempted kidnapping. A Hart district source said the report was false. Dan Watson/The Signal.

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were not immediately available to provide information on the incident.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.