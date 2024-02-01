Source: Reported kidnapping at West Ranch turns out to be hoax 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies responded to West Ranch High School after a report of an attempted kidnapping. A Hart district source said the report was false. Dan Watson/The Signal.
A report of a kidnapping near West Ranch High School on Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a hoax, according to a source within the William S. Hart Union High School District. 

The initial call of a kidnapping at the school came in at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to L.A. County emergency radio dispatch traffic. 

The Hart district source said there was a law enforcement response but that the incident was falsely reported. 

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were not immediately available to provide information on the incident. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

