Southbound Interstate 5 partially closed due to emergency repairs 

Trucks and vehicles take The Old Road and turn on Magic Mountain to continue onto Interstate 5. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
The southbound Interstate 5 was partially closed from Hasley Canyon Road to Magic Mountain Parkway due to emergency repairs on Tuesday, according to a Caltrans official. 

The three left lanes on the freeway were shut down on that stretch after an extension joint was cracked, according to the Caltrans official, who declined to be identified. Emergency repairs are underway as of this story’s publication to weld the joint back together. 

The incident was first reported at 8:30 a.m., according to the official, and the hope was to have the repairs completed by noon Tuesday.  

According to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a Sigalert was issued just before 10 a.m. 

CHP units were at the scene to assist with traffic management, according to Officer Ramon Kendricks with the CHP’s Traffic Management Center. 

A report from the scene indicated that vehicles were exiting the freeway and taking The Old Road, causing traffic to be backed up going south. 

