Space shuttle Endeavour hoisted into ‘launch position’ at Science Center

By Signal Staff

The space shuttle Endeavour was lifted into its final position on Monday night at the Samuel Oschin Air Space Center, under construction at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.

That position is pointed skyward, for the first time since Endeavour’s final flight in 2011.

As part of a project the Science Center dubs, “Go for Stack,” the orbiter — one of three remaining from the space shuttle era in which five operational shuttles were built — is being mated with a pair of solid rocket boosters and an external fuel tank to create a display that will show the shuttle and its “stack” as they would have appeared on the launch pad for any of Endeavour’s 25 missions into orbit.

The shuttle, having been on display since 2012 in a horizontal position at Exposition Park’s South Lawn between the Natural History Museum and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, was moved to the new location and lifted by crane into its vertical “launch” position astride the boosters and fuel tank at the construction site of the new Samuel Oschin Air Space Center.

The 122-foot-long shuttle was lifted by a 450-foot crane at about 10 p.m. Monday, and by 1:45 a.m. Tuesday it had been placed alongside the boosters and fuel tank. Preliminary work to attach the orbiter to the stack continued in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The largest component of the stack, the external fuel tank, ET-94, weighs 65,000 pounds, stands 154 feet tall, has a diameter of 27.5 feet, and is the last remaining flight-qualified external tank in existence.

These enormous, orange-colored external tanks carried the propellants for the orbiters during launch. They were also the only component of a space shuttle system that were not reused.

Over the next several years, the 20-story, 200-foot-tall stack will be off display while the new museum facility is being built around it.

The shuttle program has a long history of ties to northern Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley and the Antelope Valley. Multiple local aerospace contractors provided parts for the shuttle program, including Valencia’s HR Textron, now Woodward, which in the 1980s was the SCV’s largest employer.

More than 50 space shuttle missions landed at Edwards Air Force base in the Antelope Valley, and the signature “double sonic boom” could be heard in the SCV as the shuttles made their supersonic approach to Edwards.

Photographer Oscar Sol said workers at the Science Center were emotional upon seeing the shuttle finally lifted into place.

“One worker told me he was waiting for this date, and in two years when the location is ready to view the shuttle, he is retiring,” Sol said, adding, “From my perspective, it was a great feeling being there and documenting a project coming to life, and it will live in my heart forever.”