Store owner reports $9K loss in robbery 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is investigating another brazen mid-day strong-arm robbery, which resulted in a reported loss of about $9,000 on Wednesday for the Canyon Country store owner.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials said the initial report the station received came from a witness to the crime who saw the incident at Flow Liquor and then called the station, according to Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The information reported from the caller indicated three men in all-black clothing and ski masks entered the store, stole a large amount of alcohol, loaded it into a newer-model, four-door black BMW sedan and then drove off eastbound down Soledad Canyon Road, he said.

“We received a call at 12:04 p.m. The report was a strong-arm robbery,” he said, meaning no weapon except physical force. No injuries were reported from the incident, he added.

The initial call came from a motorist, so it initially routed to the California Highway Patrol, which notified sheriff’s station officials.

The incident is part of an active investigation, according to officials, who confirmed no arrests had been made as of this story’s publication.

The liquor store is at 18366 Soledad Canyon Road, east of Sierra Highway.

SCV property crimes increased by more than 10% last year, according to the latest data available from the Sheriff’s Department. There was a 19.4% increase in burglaries between 2022 and 2023, and larceny theft, which was by far the largest crime, saw a 5% increase.

There were 2,208 in 2022 and 2,320 — an average of just over six per day — in 2023.