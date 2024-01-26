Studio 7 Foundation holding 3rd annual Day of Remembrance to honor Pedro Roman  

The Studio 7 Foundation will host its third annual PJR Day of Remembrance to honor those lost due to cancer, including former Valencia Viking Pedro “Javi” Roman, at Vincent Hill Station Restaurant and Saloon on Sunday.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Studio 7 Foundation is hosting its third annual event honoring Roman, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019. He died Feb. 1, 2021, from a relapse at the age of 17.

Everyone is welcome to attend and honor their loved ones who have lost their battle with cancer or have been impacted by the illness.

There will be an honor wall, and people are encouraged to bring a photograph of the person they would like to honor at the event. Personalized candles will also be available for purchase to commemorate the occasion.

Entrance is free, but donations are welcome. Proceeds will go to families affected by cancer.

The event is scheduled to feature a live performance by local country music band Rebel Heart, vendors and a raffle. Vincent Hill Station is located at 553 Sierra Hwy, Acton. Pedro