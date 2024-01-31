Teen arrested after rape reported at Old Orchard Park 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of rape Tuesday night in Newhall, according to station officials.

Station officials received a report from the victim, a 17-year-old girl, who told deputies she met the 17-year-old boy on social media, and they arranged to meet up at the park where the suspect sexually assaulted her, according to the victim’s report.

Old Orchard Park is located in the 25000 block of Avenida Rotella in Newhall.

“We received the call at (7 p.m.),” said Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The deputies who responded set up a containment of the area, he added, and the suspect was found shortly thereafter near the intersection of 16th and Walnut streets in Newhall.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, according to Gonzalez.

The incident is part of an active investigation being handled by the Special Victims Unit of the Sheriff’s Department. The suspect’s identity is not being reported because he is under 18, according to officials.

No information was immediately available from the DA’s Office on possible charges.

In the SCV, reports of sexual assault were down last year by 6.38%, with 47 reported in 2022 and 44 in 2023, according to the latest data from the LA County Sheriff’s Department. Countywide, sexual assaults were down last year by 2.57%