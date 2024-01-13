Tree recycling concludes this weekend 

While the holidays have ended, being mindful of where to dispose of trees has become a yearly conundrum.

Burrtec’s first year providing residential service in the city of Santa Clarita has followed similar patterns of Waste Management’s tree collection process of previous years, adding another bin for a total of four drop-off locations: Newhall Community Center, Central Park, Canyon Country Community Center and Valencia Town Center.

The collection of trees to recycle took place for the first two weeks of January, and while the curbside collection program has concluded, residents will be able to donate their trees and wreaths until Sunday at the four designated drop-off locations.

Burrtec Waste Industries Route Supervisor, Daniel Kessler stacks some of the more than 900 Christmas trees dropped off for recycling in a metal trailer at Central Park in Saugus on Friday, one of four locations accepting Christmas trees for recycling thru January 14th around Santa Clarita 010523. Dan Watson/The Signal

Those who are hurrying to get rid of their trees at the last minute should “remove lights, tinsel, ornaments and stands and cut trees larger than 6 feet in half (when possible),” according to the Green Santa Clarita website.

Darin Seegmiller, the environmental services manager for the city, encourages residents who would still like their trees to be picked up to call Burrtec.

Some of the 900 Christmas trees that have been dropped off for recycling stand in a metal trailer at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street in Valencia on Friday, one of four locations accepting Christmas trees for recycling thru January 14th around Santa Clarita, 010523. Dan Watson/The Signal

“If residents still have trees that have not been collected, then they can call Burrtec directly and schedule for them to be picked up like a bulky item pickup,” Seegmiller said.