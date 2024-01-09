VIA to host ‘Update Santa Clarita’ with mayor 

Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth applauds after the signing of the National Anthem during the State of the City Extravaganza held at the Canyon Country Community Center on Thursday, 102623. Dan Watson/The Signal
The Valley Industry Association is scheduled to host “Update Santa Clarita” with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons on Jan. 19. 

The event will have a lunch and will feature Smyth discussing some of what the city has been doing and what people can expect throughout the year. Guests are encouraged to ask questions. 

“The city of Santa Clarita has always been keenly focused on attracting businesses, promotion tourism, and enhancing the overall economic landscape for our valley,” reads the event page on VIA’s website. “A steadfast advocate for its businesses and residents, they are committed to enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, while supporting initiatives that promote economic growth and social well-being. Through a variety of strategic partnerships, the city of Santa Clarita continues to bolster local businesses, providing them with the tools and resources they need to grow and prosper.” 

The event is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. at the University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. Tickets cost $45 for VIA members and $55 for non-members. 

The final day to reserve a spot is Friday. To RSVP, visit via.org/event/january-via-luncheon-2/?instance_id=680

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

