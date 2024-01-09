VIA to host ‘Update Santa Clarita’ with mayor 

The Valley Industry Association is scheduled to host “Update Santa Clarita” with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons on Jan. 19.

The event will have a lunch and will feature Smyth discussing some of what the city has been doing and what people can expect throughout the year. Guests are encouraged to ask questions.

“The city of Santa Clarita has always been keenly focused on attracting businesses, promotion tourism, and enhancing the overall economic landscape for our valley,” reads the event page on VIA’s website. “A steadfast advocate for its businesses and residents, they are committed to enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, while supporting initiatives that promote economic growth and social well-being. Through a variety of strategic partnerships, the city of Santa Clarita continues to bolster local businesses, providing them with the tools and resources they need to grow and prosper.”

The event is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. at the University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. Tickets cost $45 for VIA members and $55 for non-members.

The final day to reserve a spot is Friday. To RSVP, visit via.org/event/january-via-luncheon-2/?instance_id=680.