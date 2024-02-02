2-3 inches of rain expected in weekend storm 

Santa Clarita is not in the clear just yet, as another storm is set to start as early as Saturday night and bring precipitation into early Wednesday morning.

According to Rich Thompson, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, light showers are expected to come later Saturday night, with sprinkles continuing into Sunday afternoon.

Leading into Sunday evening, residents can expect the bigger storm with heavy rains to take place Sunday night through Tuesday — with the heaviest rain occurring Sunday night and throughout Monday.

Santa Clarita is expected to see 2-3 inches of rain by Wednesday, with higher amounts expected in the mountains and foothills.

A flood watch is in effect from Sunday at 4 p.m. to Wednesday at 10 a.m., during which the entire area is susceptible to flooding, according to Thompson.

Thompson recommends staying abreast with the forecast as the storm progresses, and to be careful when approaching flooded roadways and potential flooded streets.