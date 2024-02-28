‘America needs you’: Guest speaker at Trinity decries rise of modern socialism 

Jake Jacobs said he is afraid of the rise of Marxism in modern American society and the direction that the country is headed.

An author and historian, Jacobs was invited by the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at Trinity Classical Academy to speak at the campus on Monday evening, with the event being titled, “Karl Marx is Not Dead!”

“I am profoundly concerned about the direction of this nation,” Jacobs said. “One man, one woman, one leader can make a profound difference in the survival of the republic. And it really wears on my heart to think that on our watch, we will see her die.”

Jacobs spoke of Winston Churchill’s warnings in the 1930s concerning the rise of socialism in both Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, saying Churchill was laughed at before the rest of the world realized how right he was.

Going through a history of how people have tried to bring socialism into the modern world, Jacobs used an example of Cuban immigrants saying how they love living in America rather than the socialist state that Cuba has become.

So why does Jacobs fear socialism?

As a Christian, Jacobs said socialism — along with communism and other forms of government that follow the teachings of Karl Marx — goes against Christian values as it is about destroying God and putting man at the center of the universe.

“’Can you not see the creator of the universe in math, in the sun, the moon, the stars?’” Jacobs said, quoting Isaac Newton. “It’s wonderful, and I know you’re teaching that here. Creation presupposes a creator.”

A staunch believer in Ronald Reagan and his presidential term being one of the best in American history, Jacobs said Reagan was one of the keys to the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and laid the groundwork for the dissolution of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. Jacobs referenced a speech delivered by Reagan at Moscow University in 1988 in which Reagan told Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, that the Berlin Wall had to be torn down.

“They wanted to hear this man, and he had such a way about him, such a winsome way to win some people into the worldview of believing in God,” Jacobs said. “And he reminded them that life and liberty were a gift from almighty God.”

Jacobs also praised the leaders of Trinity, Liz and Wally Caddow, for keeping faith and society together at the school, rather than only focusing on secular teachings. He told the more than 100 people in attendance, many of them current students, that he was encouraged by their willingness to hear what he had to say.

“You don’t know what it does to my heart to see you here tonight,” Jacobs said. “Seriously, you give me hope. You give me courage. You encouraged me. You keep me going on … America needs you.”

Jacobs was introduced by the YAF Trinity chapter co-chairs, Matthew Piazza and Thomas Carty. Piazza said the chapter had heard Jacobs speak at a conference in December and wanted to bring his message to the school.

“He is passionate about our constitutional republic and works tirelessly stressing historical correctness,” Piazza said.

Carty delivered the closing prayer following Jacobs’ speech, while the opening prayer was delivered by Greg Wolf, a Trinity board of trustees member and parent sponsor of the YAF Trinity chapter.

For more information on Young Americans for Freedom, visit yaf.org.