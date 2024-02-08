Barger calls on Chiquita Canyon Landfill to relocate neighbors afflicted by odors

By Signal Staff

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called on Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Thursday to “urgently provide relocation assistance services” to residents from surrounding communities who request it due to the stench emanating from the landfill that has drawn thousands of complaints over the past year.

In a letter addressed to one of the landfill’s top executives, Barger urges Chiquita Canyon Landfill to take immediate steps to address the suffering experienced by community members – many of whom attended Wednesday’s presentation on an independent health risk study conducted at the supervisor’s direction by the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

“We are at an important crossroads. Although we have a significant number of organizations involved from the federal, state and county government levels, it has become increasingly clear to me that there is no predictable end in sight,” Barger wrote in the letter addressed to John M. Perkey, vice president and deputy general counsel for Waste Connections, which owns Chiquita landfill and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

“As you continue working to comply with oversight and odor abatement requirements, the very real and significant impacts to those living near the landfill must be addressed,” wrote Barger, whose supervisorial district includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

The letter also calls upon Chiquita Canyon Landfill to provide larger air filtration devices, to contribute more funding to the Utility Relief Program currently in place to help residents pay for their electricity bills, and to support a forthcoming Home Hardening and Rehabilitation Program that will help homeowners make home improvements to prevent odors from penetrating their indoor living areas, according to a news release from Barger’s office.

Strong odors originating from the landfill have been impacting surrounding communities for months. At Wednesday’s 75-minute meeting on the health risk study, residents aired grievances that have built over the last year, as the landfill has garnered more than 7,000 complaints and 100 violations. The crowd briefly chanted “close it,” expressing frustrations with the county and the landfill.

Residents continue to complain of health impacts, including headaches, nose bleeds, eye and throat irritation, and shortness of breath, among other issues, Barger’s release said. “The residents surrounding the landfill should not be expected to live with the odors that are impacting them every day without significant relief,” Barger wrote.

A local spokesman for the landfill, when contacted Thursday with a request for comment on Barger’s letter, said the company is reviewing the letter and did not yet have an official response.

