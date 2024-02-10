Barger issues statement on storm recovery

News release

Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement following an announcement by the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management that winter storm recovery efforts have been launched.

“I want to make sure my constituents know that we need their help to understand how much damage our county has sustained. Recovery support starts with first formulating a clear picture of losses and damages,” said the statement from Barger, whose district includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “North County, in particular, is very vulnerable to storm damages due to burn scars and the geographic nature of its rural and mountainous communities. I encourage anyone who has sustained any type of loss to let the county know as soon as possible.”

Given its size and population, Los Angeles County must meet a damage threshold of over $45 million in damages to unlock federal and state disaster aid.

Individuals and business owners must first complete a survey to answer preliminary questions regarding damage caused by the recent storms. That information will be used to determine if the county is eligible for various disaster assistance programs, based on the total amount of damage reported countywide.

Disaster assistance programs are not guaranteed, so residents and business owners are encouraged to continue working with their insurance carrier while survey results are collected. More information is available at recovery.lacounty.gov/february-2024-winter-storm. Residents who need help completing the survey may dial 2-1-1.