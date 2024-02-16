Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl 

A Canyon Country man was arrested this week in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred two years ago involving a girl who was 16 years old at the time, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

However, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, the man will not face prosecution because the victim in the case decided not to pursue it further.

Sgt. Joseph Mesa of the LASD Special Victims Unit confirmed via email on Friday that the 32-year-old man was arrested by SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies Wednesday on suspicion of one felony count of sexual penetration by force.

At the time of the incident, the victim and the suspect were Canyon Country residents, confirmed the email.

An 18-year-old woman had informed law enforcement that the man sexually assaulted her two years ago while she was a teen, Mesa’s email confirmed.

The man has been released as of Friday afternoon. Venesse Dunn with the Bureau of Communications Media Relations Division for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, said in an email Friday afternoon that no charges will be filed because the victim is non-desirous of prosecution.