CHP: Pursuit through Newhall ends in Rancho Cucamonga 

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal
California Highway Patrol officers followed a stolen commercial vehicle that was stolen from a gas station in Bakersfield late Wednesday night, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall-area office. 

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

“At approximately [10:47 p.m.], Los Angeles Communications Center received a call from a reporting party who [said] he was following his friend’s commercial vehicle that was stolen from a gas station in Bakersfield,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal. 

The suspect passed through the Santa Clarita Valley southbound on Interstate 5 at Calgrove Boulevard at 11:02 p.m., where Newhall CHP units observed the truck-and-trailer combination.  

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

CHP officers attempted an enforcement stop, but the driver failed to yield. The pursuit ensued through Altadena and Baldwin Park, before the suspect was stopped by a spike strip in Rancho Cucamonga, according to Greengard.  

The suspect was taken into custody at 12:14 a.m. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

