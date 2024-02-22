CHP: Pursuit through Newhall ends in Rancho Cucamonga 

California Highway Patrol officers followed a stolen commercial vehicle that was stolen from a gas station in Bakersfield late Wednesday night, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall-area office.

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

“At approximately [10:47 p.m.], Los Angeles Communications Center received a call from a reporting party who [said] he was following his friend’s commercial vehicle that was stolen from a gas station in Bakersfield,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal.

The suspect passed through the Santa Clarita Valley southbound on Interstate 5 at Calgrove Boulevard at 11:02 p.m., where Newhall CHP units observed the truck-and-trailer combination.

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

CHP officers attempted an enforcement stop, but the driver failed to yield. The pursuit ensued through Altadena and Baldwin Park, before the suspect was stopped by a spike strip in Rancho Cucamonga, according to Greengard.

The suspect was taken into custody at 12:14 a.m.