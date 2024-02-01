College Briefs for Feb. 1

3 local residents named to dean’s list at California State University, Stanislaus

Stanislaus State congratulates more than 3,000 students who were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and register for and earn a minimum of 12 units of credit of graded coursework at the university.

Three local students were named to the dean’s list: Robert Garcia, of Saugus; Kevin Jurupe, of Canyon Country; and Carmelo Pastor, of Acton.

California State University, Stanislaus serves a diverse student body of more than 10,000 at two locations in the Central Valley: a 228-acre campus in Turlock and the Stockton Campus, located in the city’s historic Magnolia District. The University offers 43 majors, 41 minors and more than 100 areas of concentration, along with 16 master’s degree programs, seven credential programs and a doctorate in educational leadership.

Jensen named to dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic

Braeden Jensen, of Valencia, has been named to the summer 2023 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West Campus in San Jose.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose; and Port Orange, Florida.