Coroner IDs man killed in crash 

Medical examiners with the L.A. County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in a fatal collision Sunday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, south of Highway 14.

Jose Magana Valencia, 41, of Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 2:41 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol report of the incident.

The responding officers reported that Valencia’s 1977 Ford became disabled in the northbound lanes of the freeway north of Balboa Boulevard.

Valencia exited his vehicle and was struck by a 1998 Ford, which was driven by a 36-year-old Inglewood man, who pulled over, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to the CHP report.

No arrests were made. Officers are still looking into whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the fatality.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact CHP Newhall Area Public Information Officer Josh Greengard at 661-600-1600.