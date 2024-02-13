Deputies asking for help in locating missing person 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person who was last seen in Canyon Country on Monday. 

Darryl Louis Marshall
Darryl Louis Marshall, 72, was last seen at about 2 p.m. on Monday in the 27800 block of Solamint Road. He is listed as a 5-foot-9 Black man weighing approximately 260 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a moustache. 

Marshall was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, dark blue sweatpants and black Skechers. 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. 

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

