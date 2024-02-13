Deputies asking for help in locating missing person 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person who was last seen in Canyon Country on Monday.

Darryl Louis Marshall

Darryl Louis Marshall, 72, was last seen at about 2 p.m. on Monday in the 27800 block of Solamint Road. He is listed as a 5-foot-9 Black man weighing approximately 260 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a moustache.

Marshall was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, dark blue sweatpants and black Skechers.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.