Deputies detain person at gunpoint on Via Princessa  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed they are conducting a felony traffic stop as of 11:40 a.m. at 18525 Via Princessa.

Deputies detained a person whom they suspected might be a part of an investigation into a shooting incident, according to emergency radio traffic. However, no additional details were immediately available, according to officials.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the suspect vehicle exited Highway 14 at Via Princessa and a felony traffic stop was initiated near the Jack in the Box down the street from Costco.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be released as it’s available.