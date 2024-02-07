Deputies seeks suspect in hot-prowl burglary 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials are investigating a report of a hot-prowl burglary after a woman reported being woken up by a man who had broken into her home, stood over her bed and put his hand over her mouth, according to the report from a 911 call.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station received the call from a resident in the 16000 block of Goodvale Road in Canyon Country who called 911 shortly before 5:30 a.m., according to officials.

The woman awoke in fear because someone had their hand over her mouth while she was sleeping and the man was speaking incomprehensibly, per the report.

She was able to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station and did not report any injuries, according to the deputies who responded.

Deputies immediately responded, but the suspect, who the woman identified as a man she recognized as living nearby, had already fled the scene.

Station officials said the incident was part of an ongoing investigation.