Detectives seek help in identifying theft suspect 

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for help in attempting to identify a person suspected of stealing from lockers inside a Santa Clarita-area L.A. Fitness in late January.

Detectives are seeking help in identifying this man who allegedly stole from lockers inside a Santa Clarita-area L.A. Fitness. Courtesy photo.

According to the LASD, multiple lockers were broken into inside L.A. Fitness on Jan. 27. The suspect then allegedly used multiple stolen credit cards to conduct fraudulent transactions.

The pictured suspect is a Black man with glasses and a bald head. He was pictured wearing a grey polo shirt.

The investigation is ongoing and information regarding the thefts is limited, according to the LASD.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect can contact Detective Barnes at 661-260-4000, ext. 5613. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via LACrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.