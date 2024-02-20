Family fight over phone escalates 

A fight at home between family members escalated to the point where law enforcement officers had to get involved Friday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Station deputies were called to a residence in the 24400 block of Valley Street, regarding a robbery call, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“A verbal argument occurred between the victim and suspect,” Borbon wrote in an email, adding in a call that the suspect and victim were listed as family in the report, but it did not specify their relationship.

“The victim refused to give the suspect her cellphone,” she wrote. “The suspect physically assaulted the victim by punching and kicking her.”

The suspect was described in arrest records as a 61-year-old woman who works as a Realtor and was ultimately arrested on suspicion of robbery. The victim’s information was not available.

The victim declined medical treatment, according to Sheriff’s Department officials.

The suspect was arrested at the SCV Sheriff’s Station around 6:30 p.m. Friday in lieu of $50,000 bail and released on bond the following afternoon, according to LASD custody records available online.

The suspect is due in court March 13 in connection with the incident.