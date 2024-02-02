H2scan’s expansion celebration, Garcia tours facility  

H2scan Advanced Hydrogen Sensing celebrated the expansion of the business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week, as company President/CEO David Meyers welcomed Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, to mark the occasion along with H2scan employees.

Garcia and Meyers toured the expansion and new areas of the H2scan facilities where the Valencia-based company will expand its work toward creating hydrogen sensors to reduce the risk of distribution transformers and create a clean, secure and affordable energy future, according to the company’s official website.

Meyers proudly showed Garcia the different tools and machinery H2scan employees utilize and said the technology has allowed them to create more jobs in the industry.

H2Scan Advanced Hydrogen Sensing employees at the ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of the business on Friday morning. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

Garcia likes to visit local businesses within the community to familiarize himself, learn about them and bring back the knowledge he gains to Washington, D.C., where he represents the Santa Clarita and the Antelope valleys, said Tami Stephens, the congressman’s field representative.

“I’m blown away by the technology that we have in our community and this is one of the facilities that I hadn’t had a chance to visit,” Garcia said to the group of workers before the ribbon cutting ceremony. “The first-class problem to have is to not have enough engineers and enough program managers. If that’s the limiting factor that means that we’re doing good, we are growing … we have to invest in that workforce to make sure we continue to do it.”

The small group gathered with both Meyers and Garcia to celebrate the expansion of the facility, on Turnberry Lane in the Valencia Commerce Center.

“The company has been involved in hydrogen sensing for a very long time, but I think what’s different now is that the world is changing to clean energy,” said Meyers. “The growth is going towards that direction, and we have technology that can support that growth … we received $70 million in investment in this company, and from an expansion standpoint, we’ve doubled the staff here and we’ve expanded our facility by about 40% in size.”