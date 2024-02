Student artwork celebrating Black History Month is scheduled to be on display at the William S. Hart Union High School District office on Tuesday.

The Hart district is set to put on its third annual Black History Month Art Show at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the district board room. Students from across the district are scheduled to show off the pieces that they created to celebrate African-Americans and the arts.

The Hart district administrative office is located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.