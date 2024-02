An infant was transported to Central Park and then airlifted to a local hospital after suffering from a medical emergency, according to Imy Velderrain, supervising fire dispatcher for the L.A. County Fire Department.

The initial call was for an 8-month-old girl having difficulty breathing, Velderrain said. Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene at 5:02 p.m.

The condition of the child was unknown as of the time of this story’s publication.