LASD seeking public’s help in locating missing woman  

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old white woman who was last seen in Canyon Country on Feb. 15 at 2:15 p.m.

Christina Penniston, who is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a Nixle alert sent out Wednesday, was last seen wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans on the 19000 block of Stillmore Street.

Penniston is said to have autism, according to her family. The Nixle states that the family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.