Legacy Christian Academy holds grand opening for new turf

News release

Legacy Christian Academy held a grand opening ceremony for its new athletic turf on Jan. 25. The kindergarten and first-grade students officially opened the field with a short celebration ceremony.

The new athletic turf is a state-of-the-art playing surface that will provide a safe and enjoyable place for students to participate in physical education, sports, and other recreational activities, according to a news release from the school.

The turf is made of a durable synthetic material that is designed to withstand heavy use and provide a consistent playing surface. It is also equipped with a drainage system that will help to prevent flooding and keep the field playable even in wet weather.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by school administration, Legacy students, local business sponsors, parents and community members.

“The new athletic turf is a major investment in the Legacy School community,” Tim Borruel, school co-founder and superintendent emeritus, said in the release. “It is a testament to our school’s commitment to providing Legacy students with a high-quality educational experience and a safe and healthy environment in which to learn and grow.”

“Legacy Christian Academy’s state-of-the-art artificial athletic field, completed in January 2024, stands ready to serve as a potential practice space for other Santa Clarita sports teams,” Legacy Athletic Director James Mosely said in the release. “Artificial turf can be used year-round, unlike natural grass fields that are subject to seasonal changes and weather conditions. This collaboration can lead to joint programming, events and initiatives that benefit both Legacy Christian Academy and the wider community. We look forward to sharing this opportunity in the coming months.”

Legacy Christian Academy is a Christian, independent, college-preparatory school serving grades kindergarten through 11. Legacy’s campus is located at 27680 Dickason Drive, Valencia.