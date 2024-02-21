Metro to host virtual community meeting on I-5 project 

A virtual community meeting is set to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 28, by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority regarding updates on the construction activities along Interstate 5.

The virtual meeting is set to be held at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Attendees can expect to learn about the timelines for when activity in the Santa Clarita Valley and other north L.A. County communities will be finished.

The next stage of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project includes bridge extensions, ramp enhancements and sound wall construction.

The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/39mezweb. The webinar ID is 997 1477 7647, and the call-in phone number is 213-338-8477.

Special accommodations are available to the public for Metro-sponsored meetings. All requests for reasonable accommodations and translation must be made at least 72 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting date.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yfye3vum or email [email protected].