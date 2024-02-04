More rain, wind gusts expected early this week  

Heavy rain and gusts of wind as high as 70 mph are expected this week for the Santa Clarita Valley, according to National Weather Service officials.

The heaviest rains are expected to be Sunday night into Monday morning, said Ryan Kittell, meteorologist with NWS. “There will be some breaks after tomorrow but still expect rain each day and night all the way through probably Wednesday.”

Some rain is expected up until Saturday, but the chances are a bit lower, added Kittell.

A flood watch has been set in place until Tuesday afternoon, according to the NWS website.

Gusts are also expected for the valley and as of Sunday afternoon, the winds are currently 50 to 60 mph. “We’re expecting winds to peak this evening,” said Kittell.

The southeast winds will reach 60 to 70 mph up in the hills of the valley on Sunday night, said Kittell. The gusts are expected to “back off” tomorrow.

Traffic forms on a rainy day on the SB-14 Highway near Soledad Canyon Road on a Thursday morning. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“There will be some winds changing different directions but nothing too significant.”

There is a chance of thunderstorms through Tuesday night, and if the thunderstorms were to form the valley is expecting to get “gusty and erratic winds” coming from all different directions.

The inclement weather can be of concern for commuters trying to get to work and school.

Kittell advised that if people can stay home on Monday to do so, and “take advantage of that technology” because the heavy rains from Sunday night will cause a bit of flooding and it will take a while for it to clear up.

“If you do have to travel try to limit your speed, allow extra time, and don’t be in a rush because it can be really slippery and wet. You might all of sudden come upon a pond or flooded lane if you’re not paying attention and can cause big issues,” said Kittell.

The forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley is as follows:

Tonight Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 46. Windy, with a south southeast wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible

Monday Rain. High near 56. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night Rain. Low around 44. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Rain. High near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Rain likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.