Mother of hit-and-run victim asks for help

A mother whose child was struck while riding her bike on Bouquet Canyon Road last week is hoping someone who saw something can say something or share footage that helps shed light on the driver of the vehicle in the hit-and-run collision.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday as her 15-year-old daughter was leaving the Lowe’s Plaza using the road to get to Bouquet Creek Trail, according to the victim’s mother, Susan Masdanian.

While the damage from the collision disabled her child’s E-bike, Masdanian said she was grateful her child was able to walk home after the collision, bruised and shaken up perhaps, but otherwise without major injuries.

However, her daughter wasn’t able to see the license plate of the truck that struck her, which makes things more difficult for investigators. The vehicle did not stay around after the collision, according to a report with the Sheriff’s Station.

Witnesses identified the vehicle as a white pickup truck driven by a woman who appeared to be in her mid- to late-60s with black and gray hair, Masdanian said.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official confirmed deputies received the report but did not have an update on the status of the investigation Monday.

Anyone who would like to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.