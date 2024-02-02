No arrests after man shot in leg  

No arrests have been made after a shooting incident in Canyon Country on Thursday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station officials.

Deputies received multiple calls about a man shot in the leg by an unknown suspect, said Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The incident occurred on Sierra Highway and Sandy Drive on Thursday at approximately 10:30 p.m. and deputies arrived on the scene at 10:36 p.m.

“We first got a call from the L.A County Fire station that their informant heard a loud pop,” and his friend was injured, said Hoslet. “We got a second call from the informant to us saying that his friend was shot by an unknown person.”

The informant said that they did not see or hear who shot his friend, added Hoslet.

The victim was then transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made.