No arrests yet in final murder of 2023 

The fatal shooting occurred on the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive early Sunday morning in Valencia. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
Detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau have said they’re still working through their processes and procedures in gathering evidence for their investigation into a Dec. 31 murder in Valencia.  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a shooting that happened around 4:30 a.m. in the otherwise quiet golf course-adjacent neighborhood off the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive.  

A dark-gray Toyota Rav-4 was found in the middle of that street as they arrived, with a man inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound and having trouble communicating with them, according to Lt. Arturo Spencer of the Sheriff’s Department.  

While deputies were investigating the scene, a person who knew the victim returned to the area, Spencer said in a previous interview.  

The man was taken into custody by deputies at the scene, questioned at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and then ultimately released without being charged, Spencer said in a previous interview.  

Spencer also previously confirmed the man is still a person of interest. However, no one is in custody. 

“There hasn’t been an arrest on that case,” Spencer wrote in a text message Monday. “It’s still an ongoing investigation.” 

Perry Smith

