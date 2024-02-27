No arrests yet in final murder of 2023 

Detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau have said they’re still working through their processes and procedures in gathering evidence for their investigation into a Dec. 31 murder in Valencia.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a shooting that happened around 4:30 a.m. in the otherwise quiet golf course-adjacent neighborhood off the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive.

A dark-gray Toyota Rav-4 was found in the middle of that street as they arrived, with a man inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound and having trouble communicating with them, according to Lt. Arturo Spencer of the Sheriff’s Department.

While deputies were investigating the scene, a person who knew the victim returned to the area, Spencer said in a previous interview.

The man was taken into custody by deputies at the scene, questioned at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and then ultimately released without being charged, Spencer said in a previous interview.

Spencer also previously confirmed the man is still a person of interest. However, no one is in custody.

“There hasn’t been an arrest on that case,” Spencer wrote in a text message Monday. “It’s still an ongoing investigation.”