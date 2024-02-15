North Hollywood woman arrested on suspicion of vandalism 

A North Hollywood woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of vandalism after allegedly throwing rocks at a vehicle, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies were called to the 26400 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, near Shadow Valley Lane, on Tuesday at around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a woman throwing rocks at a vehicle that was not hers, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies observed the 31-year-old woman holding a rock, and deputies also learned that the victim and the suspect did not know each other, according to Borbon. She added that the suspect continued to throw rocks at the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody as of this story’s publication.