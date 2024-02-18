One person dead following two-vehicle collision on I-5

A person was pronounced deceased following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“The call came out at about 2:05 a.m.,” said CHP Officer Michael Nasir. “It was reported as a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a van. CHP and L.A. City Fire Department responded. One was pronounced deceased on-scene.”

A SIGAlert was issued for the carpool and Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 lanes while the investigation was conducted, with the closures opening back up at 7:42 a.m.

No additional deaths or injuries have been confirmed.

No further information is available as of the time of this publication.