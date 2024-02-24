Reflections Gala awards 60 

Photographs, paintings, poems, and other forms of visual and performing arts created by students from the Santa Clarita Valley were on display at the main entrance of the Newhall Family Theatre on Thursday night for the Reflections Gala hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Council PTA.

The original artworks and pieces all had a recurring theme: “I am hopeful because …” Yet, each piece was unique and different due to the children’s creativity.

“I am hopeful because of kindness,” said second grader Emma Sadowski from Charles Helmers Elementary School to those in attendance. “The world is better when people are being kind … I like to be kind to others. It makes me feel good.”

Sadowski received an award of excellence for her mini film titled, “Kindness Saves the Day,” which she filmed using paper cutout illustrations that tell a story of two girls becoming friends through acts of kindness.

Sadowski was among 60 students who received awards of recognition for their outstanding efforts in creating projects in the performing and visual arts. The works they received recognition for will also be sent to the 34th District, where it would be judged to go to the California State level, said SCV Council PTA Reflections Chair Carolyn Veis.

The categories were: music composition, film production, dance choreography, photography, literature and visual arts.

Kingslei Love, Bridgeport Elementary School student and award of excellence recipient for her dance choreography titled “I am hopeful that we are brave enough to be it,” watches her piece in front of the audience at the Reflections Gala on Thursday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The children began their projects in the fall semester and the program aims to allow children to experience how impactful performing and visual arts can be for their development, said Veis.

Saugus Union School District Superintendent Colleen Hawkins and Newhall School District Superintendent Leticia Hernandez were among the many families of children being awarded.

“It really gives an opportunity to our kids to shine in the arts, all the arts,” said Hawkins. “Really show off a talent that they have that maybe [doesn’t] shine in school, but maybe it’s something that they shine in outside of school.”

Witnessing the children being celebrated by their families was something that Hawkins was looking forward to, she said.

“You get to see all the families are all so proud, they’re happy, they’re smiling. When their kids come up [the stage] you get to see their faces and what that means. To me that’s a highlight,” said Hawkins.

Hernandez, a product of the Newhall School District, emphasized how important it is to children’s development to provide programs where they can explore the arts.

“The arts are so integral into our education. We support anything that has to do with the arts as much as possible because we know that it really supports academics,” said Hernandez.