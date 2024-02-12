SCV gears up for Super Bowl

Sports bars across Santa Clarita were packed with football fans on Sunday as they eagerly waited for the start of the highly anticipated game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Schooners Patio Grille on Soledad Canyon Road was dominated by 49ers fans, with the occasional Chiefs fan making an appearance.

“That’s what Super Bowls are about,” said Canyon Country resident and 49ers fan Craig Brooks, who’s been supporting the team since 1976. “Being around a lot of people that enjoy the sport and get into it and have fun.”

Nancy Vallenas (left) and Craig Brooks are ready to watch the much anticipated Super Bowl 58 game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Schooners Patio Grille. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

One Schooners patron, Daniel Reichlin, didn’t outwardly support either team taking part in the Super Bowl, instead donning a jersey representing the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m not a fan of the 49ers, but I’m rooting for them because California, you know,” Reichlin said, adding that he had decided to go to Schooners because “this is like a go-to bar for anything fun.”

John Peterson (left) and Daniel Reichlin are ready to watch the much anticipated Super Bowl 58 game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Schooners Patio Grille. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Schooners owner Teri Ledesma, who resides in the Antelope Valley, made an appearance at the Santa Clarita location and was appreciative of the support from the community.

“Leading up to [the Super Bowl] is the busiest time of year,” Ledesma said, who described the locale’s atmosphere as very energetic and fun. “[The] Super Bowl in itself is not so much because of house parties, but we have a very good crowd and I’m happy about that.”

Ledesma also admitted that, while she currently supports the 49ers, she’s only been a fan for the past year and was actually a Chiefs fan prior to that.

“I’m done with the Chiefs,” she said. “For me, it’s just too much. I’m from Northern California, so I’m happy to see the Niners.”