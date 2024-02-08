Senses Block Parties to return in March

News release

Do you ever wonder what Main Street in Old Town Newhall would look like if pirates had taken over? Have you ever wanted to feel what it’s like to explore the Wild West or Wonderland? You will have the chance to experience all of this and more at Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall.

Senses brings live music, food trucks and themed activities in a festive, adult setting to Main Street on the third Thursday of each month (7-10 p.m.) from March through October.

Neon Nights, the kickoff for 2024’s lineup of Senses themes, is set for March 21. Main Street will undergo a complete neon makeover, lighting up the entire area. You can play games, dance to live music and sip on cocktails from an on-street bar.

Senses is a free event geared toward adults and features a new theme each month. Below is a full lineup for 2024:

Neon Nights – March 21.

Saddle Up – April 18.

Alice in Wonderland – May 16.

Summer Solstice – June 20.

The Senses Games – July 18.

The Big 100 – Aug. 15.

Pirates – Sept. 19.

Pumpkin Palooza – Oct. 17.

For more information on Senses Block Parties, visit OldTownNewhall.com or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].