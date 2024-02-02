Sheriff ID’s suspect in hourslong standoff  

A 65-year-old Canyon Country man was in custody Friday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon against a first responder after an hourslong standoff Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

A station official said a witness called in a report of a man carrying a machete near Canyon Springs Community Elementary School on Vicci Street around 2:15 p.m. Sheriff’s Department arrest records later identified the man as Carl Pruett.

Deputies responded to the “suspicious person” call and initiated contact with Pruett, at which point deputies reported the suspect became combative, swung the weapon at deputies and fled the scene, according to Deputy Richard Farkas of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The campus was placed in a hard lockdown in response to the report, according to Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi. She confirmed Thursday no students were injured and there was no threat to the campus.

As a precaution, deputies stayed on campus and supervised the dismissal of students to their waiting parents around 3:45 p.m.

By this point, a containment was well under way in the 27400 block of Plumwood Avenue, across the street from the elementary school, where Pruett was believed to be living.

The county Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to the standoff situation and Pruett was ultimately transported from the scene in an ambulance he was loaded into around 8:30 p.m., according to reports from the scene. Officials did not release any information regarding any injuries sustained at the scene by the suspect.

Arrest records available online report he was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday and then booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 12:05 a.m. Friday.

He’s being held at the SCV Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $105,000 bail, as of the publication of this story.

He is scheduled to be in court Monday in San Fernando.