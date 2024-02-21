Storm set to clear out Wednesday morning 

The sun is set to make an appearance soon in Santa Clarita, after days of residents bearing yet another storm in February.

According to Rose Schoenfeld, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, light showers were expected throughout Tuesday until Tuesday night.

Heavier rains were expected throughout Santa Clarita and the greater Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning, between the hours of midnight to 6 a.m., in addition to a 10 to 20% chance of thunderstorm activity — with a slight chance of a weak tornado during those hours.

A man fights with an umbrella in the Vons parking lot at the corner of Wiley Canyon and Lyons Avenue. Dan Watson/ The Signal

“[The chance for thunderstorm activity] would come with the usual hazards with thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy downpour. Lightning, thunder and then a small, small chance of hail and an even smaller chance of some sort of weak tornado,” Schoenfeld said.

The rain is expected to stop Wednesday morning, or as Schoenfeld put it: “It should clear out by the time people are driving to work, or should be light, if any.”

A flood advisory was in effect until Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., in addition to a flood watch until Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

The Santa Clarita and L.A. County areas saw between 1 to 2 inches of rain the past couple of days.

Golden Valley on ramp to 14 Freeway South Bend. Dan Watson/ The Signal

Light rains are expected to pick back up in L.A. County Sunday morning, according to Schoenfeld, but there is still uncertainty on how the weather will shape up.

In the meantime, Schoenfeld advises that in the rare occurrence of a tornado to take place overnight, to ensure proper shelter and safety measures.

“If you are hearing winds pick up really strong, or you’re getting a tornado warning on your phone, shelter in place and try to get as many walls as possible between you and the outside, go to the bottom floor, things like that,” Schoenfeld said. “The energy for the storm has the potential to produce something like that. Just with the last storm, there were a couple of small weak tornadoes up in San Luis Obispo County, and this storm is looking to be kind of a similar setup.”