Two deputies injured in crash 

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal
Two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies were injured after their patrol car collided with a big rig Monday night on southbound Interstate 5 at the Rye Canyon on-ramp in Valencia, according to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:59 p.m., and on the scene at 9:07 p.m. There were two minor injuries and one transport, according to Sanchez.  

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

The extent of the injuries was not available, according to Sanchez.  

According to Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall office, both vehicles were on the right shoulder, and no other lanes were blocked upon arrival or during the investigation. 

“The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured,” wrote Greengard in an email to The Signal. “The cause of the crash is still being investigated.” 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

