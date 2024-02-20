Two deputies injured in crash 

Two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies were injured after their patrol car collided with a big rig Monday night on southbound Interstate 5 at the Rye Canyon on-ramp in Valencia, according to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:59 p.m., and on the scene at 9:07 p.m. There were two minor injuries and one transport, according to Sanchez.

The extent of the injuries was not available, according to Sanchez.

According to Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall office, both vehicles were on the right shoulder, and no other lanes were blocked upon arrival or during the investigation.

“The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured,” wrote Greengard in an email to The Signal. “The cause of the crash is still being investigated.”