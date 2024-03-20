Ague Dulce man arrested on suspicion of assault following stabbing 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
An Agua Dulce man was arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, according to station officials. 

A 24-year-old man reportedly stabbed a known associate in the chest with a knife, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Deputies responded to the call at 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Borbon wrote in an email. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital, Borbon wrote, adding that the cause of the incident is unknown. 

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

