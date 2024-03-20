Ague Dulce man arrested on suspicion of assault following stabbing 

An Agua Dulce man was arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, according to station officials.

A 24-year-old man reportedly stabbed a known associate in the chest with a knife, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Deputies responded to the call at 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Borbon wrote in an email.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, Borbon wrote, adding that the cause of the incident is unknown.

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication.