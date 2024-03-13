Arts Commission to discuss roller rink art piece   

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected on Thursday to approve a design for the artwork set to be on display at the future site of the roller rink that will be built at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

The artwork up for approval is titled “The Kaleidoscope Sound Hallway” and was submitted by Annette Coleman.

“The artwork features colorful kaleidoscope-inspired circles and forms, spinning mosaic circles, and hand drums,” the agenda reads.

A total of 101 applications were submitted to the artist selection committee, which began seeking applications in September 2023. Three finalists were interviewed by the committee in January before Coleman’s work was selected.

The roller rink will be the first of its kind in Santa Clarita and is anticipated to be a fully enclosed, multi-use facility. The roller rink project is also expected to include a basketball court, pickleball courts, a volleyball court, spectator seating, and an audio/disc jockey booth with a sound and light system. A special events area has also been designated as part of the project.

The original plans for the rink were approved by the Santa Clarita City Council for $356,180 in April 2022 before those plans were expanded in November 2023, bringing the total cost of the project to around $1.66 million. The plans were designed by Anil Verma Associates Inc.

According to the city’s Civic Art Policy, the roller rink project qualifies as a capital improvement project, which requires 1% of the eligible project cost to be allocated for a civic art piece.

Thursday’s Arts Commission meeting is set for 6 p.m. inside the council chambers at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd.