CHP: Officers detain DUI suspect   

A two-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 14 early Monday morning resulted in a DUI suspect being detained, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.  

CHP officers responded to the crash at 12:52 a.m. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined that the suspect was under the influence and was arrested. 

“The victim suffered minor injuries,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal. “[The suspect] was booked under felony DUI charges due to the injuries.” 

Habeba Mostafa

