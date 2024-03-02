Community supports doughnut shop owner recovering from stroke 

Anita Chao, the beloved owner and “heart and soul” of Pam’s Donuts, according to her son, Johnny, suffered a severe stroke on Feb. 19, forcing the Saugus store to close while she recovers.

In order to cope with not only the emotional, but also financial, strains, Johnny and the “Pam’s Donuts family” created a GoFundMe page to sustain the shop during the closure and to help with her medical expenses.

Anita, along with her husband, David, has served the Saugus and Santa Clarita community for over 25 years, ensuring that each customer is greeted with an infectious smile and a doughnut made with love, according to the GoFundMe.

“[She has] touched the lives of so many in our community, turning customers into cherished friends. Now, in our time of need, we turn to you, our extended family, for support,” Johnny wrote.

Anita left a message on the GoFundMe on Wednesday, nearly 10 days after the incident, to thank the community members who helped surpass the $25,000 goal by over $3,000.

“Your overwhelming love and support have deeply touched my heart. Through my son Johnny, I’ve felt the warmth of your messages, bringing immense joy and gratitude during this challenging time of recovery,” Anita wrote. “Despite the pain, your unwavering support has been a beacon of hope, lifting my spirits beyond words.”

Pam’s Donuts will remain closed until further notice.

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit tinyurl.com/wv5zj4nb.