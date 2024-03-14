County to host meeting over work on The Old Road 

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Thursday morning a meeting Thursday evening for a $250 million project on The Old Road — from Magic Mountain Parkway to Henry Mayo Drive — she described as “large-scale road improvements” with “a lot of moving parts.”

The project would reconstruct and widen portions of The Old Road to six lanes and add a protected bicycle lane in each direction, according to the release.

The Old Road project would also replace two bridges, including The Old Road over the Santa Clara River bridge, which is currently classified as structurally deficient by the Federal Highway Administration for seismic, flood and highway design.

“Large-scale road improvements like this one are complex and have a lot of moving parts,” said Barger in the statement Thursday. “It has taken six years to get to this point and there are still important milestones ahead — including obtaining an environmental clearance — but we’re getting closer. I’m hopeful community members will participate in the meeting so that they are informed of what’s ahead. The goal is to break ground in 2024 with community enthusiasm and support of this Old Road project.”

Los Angeles County’s Public Works Department filed a Notice of Availability of the Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Assessment for the project last month, and will host a hybrid in-person and virtual public meeting to obtain community input today, Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Stevenson Ranch Library (25950 The Old Road).

More information about the proposed project can be found at pw.lacounty.gov/projects/the-old-road-over-santa-clara-river.