Deputies detain road rage suspect at gunpoint  

Deputies detained one person at gunpoint on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident that originated on the 24000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway on Friday evening, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of McBean Parkway and Arroyo Park Drive in Valencia, said Deputy Villalobos, a spokeswoman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station who declined to provide her first name. The suspect, driving a grey Lexus, was detained at gunpoint following an alleged road rage incident in which the victim reported that the suspect pulled out a gun.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that the suspect pulled out a taser during the altercation, not a gun, said Villalobos.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Villalobos confirmed on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.