Detectives seek recipient of unauthorized order   

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials are investigating a case of larceny and theft by access card involving a victim who accidentally dropped his Visa at a local Walmart, according to court records obtained by The Signal.



A man went shopping at Walmart and left his card there without realizing it, and then found an order online he didn’t place.

He contacted station officials, who, through their research of phone and other digital records, found the home north of Plum Canyon Road where a woman who apparently found the card — or at least was using it without permission — ordered more than $530 worth of groceries.

The name listed in court records as the order’s recipient also had three arrests between October and December in the Sheriff’s Department records available online, and a previous DUI conviction.

Departmental records did not yet indicate an arrest regarding the latest investigation by station officials, which is being handled by the Detective Bureau. An official with the unit was not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon.

Property crimes are the most prolific crime that station officials are battling right now, according to a recent update from SCV Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez.

Larceny thefts, which are described as reports where a burglary cannot be proven whether due to unlocked, unsecured property or other circumstances, have accounted for 377 Part-I crimes this year as of Tuesday — an average of more than six per day.